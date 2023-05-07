Police: AT&T box damaged in Willowick crash, 1 hospitalized

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash in Willowick Sunday morning destroyed an AT&T box and sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the crash happened at 5:57 a.m. near the intersection of E. 305th Street and North Marginal Road.

The crash caused major damage to an AT&T box, police said.

Officials said Willowick EMS transported the driver to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Police said AT&T is aware of the incident and a crew is being sent out to assess the damages.

Anyone experiencing issues with their AT&T services has been asked to contact 1-800-288-2020.

Officials did not specify how the crash occurred.

