2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 adults displaced after house fire in Akron Sunday afternoon

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults were displaced after a house fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters say crews responded to a fire on Thornhill Drive around 3:35 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the garage attached to the home, officials say.

Firefighters had the fire under control around 3:50 p.m.

Two adults were displaced, officials say.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The American Red Cross has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Michelle Knight
Cleveland kidnapping survivor holds private fundraiser to help the rescued animals she says helped rescue her
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
2 people killed after vehicle crashes into tree and house in Lake County, troopers say
19 News learned the alleged antisemitic incident happened this past Monday during a junior...
School districts, Catholic Diocese investigating 2nd alleged antisemitic incident against Orange High School Lacrosse players
School districts, Catholic Diocese investigating 2nd alleged antisemitic incident against Orange High School Lacrosse players