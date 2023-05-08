2 adults displaced after house fire in Akron Sunday afternoon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults were displaced after a house fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters say crews responded to a fire on Thornhill Drive around 3:35 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the garage attached to the home, officials say.

Firefighters had the fire under control around 3:50 p.m.

Two adults were displaced, officials say.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

The American Red Cross has been notified.

