2 adults displaced after house fire in Akron Sunday afternoon
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults were displaced after a house fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Akron Fire Department.
Firefighters say crews responded to a fire on Thornhill Drive around 3:35 p.m.
Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the garage attached to the home, officials say.
Firefighters had the fire under control around 3:50 p.m.
Two adults were displaced, officials say.
No injuries were reported during the fire.
The American Red Cross has been notified.
