3-car Stark County crash kills 43-year-old man, highway patrol says

MALBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of one of the two cars who struck each other head-on was killed in a three-car crash in Stark County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 4:58 a.m. on May 8 on State Street west of SR-44 in Marlboro Township, according to Sergeant Johnnie H. Maier.

Maier said a 20-year-old Alliance man was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler eastbound on State Street while a 43-year-old Alliance man driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was heading westbound on State Street.

One of the cars drove left off center and they struck each other head-on, according to Maier.

OSHP did not specify which of the two cars was at fault.

The Malibu then ran off the north side of the roadway and crashed into a fence, Maier stated.

Maier said a 48-year-old Alliance man driving a 1997 Honda Civic westbound on State Street then struck the Wrangler just after it had collided with the Malibu.

The Honda then drove off the north side of the roadway as well while the Wrangler came to a stop facing west in the eastbound lane of State Street, according to Maier.

Marlboro Township EMS took the driver of the Wrangler to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital to be treated for the minor injuries he suffered in the crash, Maier said.

Nimishillen Township EMS evaluated the Civic driver’s minor injuries and released him at the scene, stated Maier.

Maier confirmed the driver of the Malibu suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by OSHP as Joseph L. Kellogg.

The Marlboro Township Police Department, Marlboro Township Fire Department, Nimishillen Township Fire Department, and Canton Towing assisted OSHP on scene.

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.

