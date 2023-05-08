2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

60-year-old Cleveland woman found dead in driveway

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old woman.

The victim was found in her driveway on May 5 and transported to University Hospitals where she was pronounced dead later that day.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as April Diametras East.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities

Latest News

Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Two people are dead following a shooting early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in...
Victims in Bedford apartment double murder identified
Court hearing for Geauga County student accused of bringing gun to high school
Lachelle Jordan
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered