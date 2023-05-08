60-year-old Cleveland woman found dead in driveway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old woman.

The victim was found in her driveway on May 5 and transported to University Hospitals where she was pronounced dead later that day.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as April Diametras East.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.