2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

68-year-old man attacked during Akron carjacking

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man was struck in the head several times during a carjacking in Akron Saturday afternoon.

Akron police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint when he left the Lucky Corner in the 1300 block of W. Waterloo Rd. just before 2 p.m.

The victim told police the unknown suspect ordered him out of his car at gunpoint and then hit him on the head several times before driving away in his car.

The victim also told police the suspect may have fired a shot at him while driving away.

Officers found the victim’s car, a Nissan Altima, Sunday morning in the area of Kohler Avenue and Hope Street, but the suspect remains on the loose.

The suspect is only described as a Black man, about 5′10″ tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities

Latest News

Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
19-year-old man found dead in front of Cleveland Heights home
Man dies after being shot multiple times inside a vehicle in East Cleveland
(Source: MGN)
60-year-old Cleveland woman found dead in driveway