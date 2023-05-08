68-year-old man attacked during Akron carjacking

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man was struck in the head several times during a carjacking in Akron Saturday afternoon.

Akron police said the victim was robbed at gunpoint when he left the Lucky Corner in the 1300 block of W. Waterloo Rd. just before 2 p.m.

The victim told police the unknown suspect ordered him out of his car at gunpoint and then hit him on the head several times before driving away in his car.

The victim also told police the suspect may have fired a shot at him while driving away.

Officers found the victim’s car, a Nissan Altima, Sunday morning in the area of Kohler Avenue and Hope Street, but the suspect remains on the loose.

The suspect is only described as a Black man, about 5′10″ tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

