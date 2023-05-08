2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron man sentenced for causing fatal crash

Kenny Clinton
Kenny Clinton(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor announced Monday that Kenny Clinton, 37, of Akron, was sentenced to seven years in prison for causing a 2021 crash that killed 24-year-old Keera Bradley.

On Feb. 16, Clinton pled guilty to the following charges:

• Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

• Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer

• Failure to Stop After an Accident

In October of 2021, Clinton was driving with Keera Bradley on Marcy Street in Akron, when he drove off after being pulled over by police.

Clinton eventually crashed into a dumpster on Andrus Street near Steiner Avenue, and Keera Bradley died in the crash.

Following the crash, Clinton ran off and called police to report his car was stolen, the Summit County Prosecutor said.

Using DNA, investigators were able to determine Clinton was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Cleveland police cruiser struck by gunfire
Potential ordinance would require crowd control outside Cleveland businesses to reduce crime
Who is Michael Stennett? Ohio woman set to testify in his rape case goes missing
Who is Michael Stennett? Ohio woman set to testify in his rape case goes missing
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
3-car Stark County crash kills 43-year-old man, highway patrol says
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies