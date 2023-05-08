Akron man sentenced for causing fatal crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Prosecutor announced Monday that Kenny Clinton, 37, of Akron, was sentenced to seven years in prison for causing a 2021 crash that killed 24-year-old Keera Bradley.

On Feb. 16, Clinton pled guilty to the following charges:

• Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

• Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer

• Failure to Stop After an Accident

In October of 2021, Clinton was driving with Keera Bradley on Marcy Street in Akron, when he drove off after being pulled over by police.

Clinton eventually crashed into a dumpster on Andrus Street near Steiner Avenue, and Keera Bradley died in the crash.

Following the crash, Clinton ran off and called police to report his car was stolen, the Summit County Prosecutor said.

Using DNA, investigators were able to determine Clinton was driving the car at the time of the crash.

