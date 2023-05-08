Akron police: Do you recognize these gun theft suspects?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects involved in a gun theft, according to a release from the department.

Police said the men walked into the LA Cruise Thru in the 800 block of South Arlington Street and asked about vapes.

The worker left the two men in the office area as he helped the car that pulled in, police said, when the man wearing the red striped jacket grabbed a pistol off the counter and put it into his waistband.

Both suspects then left without buying anything, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective Artis at 330-375-2464, the APD tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

