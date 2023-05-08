2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrested: Cleveland woman facing multiple drug charges was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

Just two weeks after being featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted a tip came about Shannon Currence...
Just two weeks after being featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted a tip came about Shannon Currence and she was arrested last week on several drug related charges.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last month, Shannon Currence was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted and because of a tip that came in, she was arrested last week.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Currence was wanted for allegedly being in possession of fetanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to distribute.

Reports also show she was in possession of a gun, which is illegal because of a 2012 felony conviction for drug possession.

Currence was arraigned on Friday and is now awaiting trial.

She also faces a warrant out of Lorain County for failure to pay child support.

