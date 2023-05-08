Arrested: Cleveland woman facing multiple drug charges was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last month, Shannon Currence was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted and because of a tip that came in, she was arrested last week.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Currence was wanted for allegedly being in possession of fetanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to distribute.

Reports also show she was in possession of a gun, which is illegal because of a 2012 felony conviction for drug possession.

Currence was arraigned on Friday and is now awaiting trial.

She also faces a warrant out of Lorain County for failure to pay child support.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.