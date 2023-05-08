2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland kidnapping survivor holds private fundraiser to help the rescued animals she says helped rescue her

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Triumph over tragedy, it’s how kidnapping survivor Michelle Knight --- who now goes by Lily Rose Lee, lives her life and it’s what she shared with a supportive audience Sunday night.

Windows On The River in The Flats, provided an elegant backdrop for a fundraiser to benefit Lily Rose Lee’s non-profit.

Lily Rose Lee is the founder of “Unleashed Animal Rescue” and she says it’s animals that were far easier for her to connect with after being held in captivity for 10 years. She rescues the animals and places them in loving homes -- and she says those pets are therapeutic to the soul.

“I wanted people to understand healing through animals. I have a lot of experience healing with animals, so, before I wasn’t able to connect with humans, but now I’m able to connect with humans through animals,” Lee said.

The event comes on the heels of the 10 year anniversary of the day three Cleveland women were rescued from a home on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland, after being kidnapped and tortured for a decade.

