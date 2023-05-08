2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man pleads guilty to killing 15-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man was convicted Monday of the 2020 fatal shooting of a teenager.

Aaren Washington pleaded guilty to murder and Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese will sentence him on May 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Aaren Washington
Aaren Washington((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Amir Bradley lost his life when a bullet struck him as he walked home from a friend’s house in Cleveland in March 2020.

Bradley’s mother, Sharena Zayed, is one of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees on the NEW Community Police Commission.

Northeast Ohio activists, families of gun violence victims work to stop the pain

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities

Latest News

Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Just two weeks after being featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted a tip came about Shannon Currence...
Arrested: Cleveland woman facing multiple drug charges was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
Missing Ohio girl believed to be with fugitive in Arizona
US Marshals: Missing Ohio girl found in Mexico, fugitive arrested
An attempted murder-suicide hospitalized an Erie County teenager Sunday morning, according to...
Erie County teen hospitalized following attempted murder-suicide