Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.

Police said 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan was last seen May 6 in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Police confirmed Jordan is an employee with Cleveland EMS.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

