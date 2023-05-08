ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal led to the arrest of man who was driving with a suspended license from an OVI, and was allegedly trafficking cocaine and marijuana, Elyria Police confirmed.

EPD said Patrol Ofc. Sabeiha stopped Larrey R. Phillips Jr.’s 2013 Dodge Charger on Middle Avenue for failing to use a turn signal on April 29.

During the traffic stop, Sabeiha learned Phillips was driving under an OVI suspension, EPD stated.

Sabeiha found a Gucci backpack in the car while conducting an inventory before the car was impounded, according to EPD.

EPD listed these items officers seized from Phillips:

approximately 240 grams of marijuana

18 grams of cocaine

55 doses of 30mg Percocet

$939 in cash

Elyria drug trafficker with suspended license arrested in traffic stop, police say (Elyria Police)

EPD said Phillips was charged with the following:

trafficking and possession of cocaine

trafficking and possession of marijuana

trafficking and possession of schedule 2 narcotics

He was taken to the Lorain County Jail until his arraignment, according to EPD.

Larrey R. Phillips Jr. (Elyria Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.