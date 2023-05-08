2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria firefighters save kitten stuck in storm drain(Elyria Firefighters Local 474)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELRYIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cats are notorious for disliking getting wet, and so the kitten who fell through an Elyria storm drain must’ve really been frightened.

But luckily, a good Samaritan and Elyria firefighters came to save the day.

The passerby heard the kitten crying out at the bottom of a storm drain on Leo Bullocks parkway on May 7.

They called the Elyria Fire Department for help, and firefighters from Station 3 came to the scene.

With some patience and teamwork, firefighters brought the kitten to safety and dry land.

Elyria Firefighters Local 474 shared this photo of the rescue mission:

Elyria firefighters save kitten stuck in storm drain
Elyria firefighters save kitten stuck in storm drain(Elyria Firefighters Local 474)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

