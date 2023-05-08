ELRYIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cats are notorious for disliking getting wet, and so the kitten who fell through an Elyria storm drain must’ve really been frightened.

But luckily, a good Samaritan and Elyria firefighters came to save the day.

The passerby heard the kitten crying out at the bottom of a storm drain on Leo Bullocks parkway on May 7.

They called the Elyria Fire Department for help, and firefighters from Station 3 came to the scene.

With some patience and teamwork, firefighters brought the kitten to safety and dry land.

Elyria Firefighters Local 474 shared this photo of the rescue mission:

Elyria firefighters save kitten stuck in storm drain (Elyria Firefighters Local 474)

