Elyria police arrest 7 suspects during drug bust

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested two women and five men during a drug bust at a home on Saturday, May 6.

Officers said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, hypodermic syringes, and other drug paraphernalia inside the house in the 300 block of Kenyon Ave.

Elyria police said patrol officers spotted Brandon Sherrill, who had an outstanding arrest warrant, run into the home.

Officers were granted access to the home and Sherrill was found hiding underneath the basement stairs, said police.

Six other people were also taken into custody.

Stephanie Price was found hiding in the attic, Michael McClosky was hiding in the clothes dryer and Jason Smith was hiding underneath blankets in the basement, said Elyria police.

Autumn Eggers was taken into custody for outstanding arrest warrants and Ean King was charged with felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Michael Major was charged with permitting drug abuse in the home as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.