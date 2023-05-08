2 Strong 4 Bullies
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record

Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.
By Grace Boyles and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A female powerlifter from Nebraska recently traveled to England to compete against the best of the best in the inaugural Sheffield Powerlifting Championships.

Super heavyweight Bonica Brown, 34, put up 274 kilograms (604 pounds) on her second squat of the day to break the world record by one pound, WOWT reported.

With more left in the tank, she went for more on her third and final squat.

“Then my coach was like 280? And I’m like, ‘Sure, let’s go for it!’ Because we don’t know what my max is. We don’t know what I can do,” Brown said. “When I walked it out — picked up that 280 and do my walk out and everything — you get the commands to squat and then you explode out of the hole, and it just came up like butter.”

After breaking her own world record, which she set just a little earlier in the competition, Brown set another record at 280 kilograms (617 pounds), while still leaving kilos on the table.

Brown has another chance to make history next month at the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships in Europe.

“The next competition I’m going to is Raw Worlds in Malta, and so we’re going to go for more than that 280,” said Brown. “You don’t say what you’re going to do. You don’t test the powerlifting gods, basically.”

Until then, Brown will continue training at Omaha Barbell and cheering on the next generation of female powerlifters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

