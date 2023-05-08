Gunfire shatters the window of a Cleveland Police cruiser with officers inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in three months shots were fired at police in Cleveland’s 5th Ward, that’s according to Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr.

Gunfire erupted early Sunday around 1:00 AM on East 55 Street and Woodland near a crowd that gathered. A bullet shattered the window of a Cleveland Police cruiser, with the officers still in the car. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Back in March, a Cleveland officer was shot near East 30th and Cedar as he chased after stolen car suspects. The officer had injuries to his arm and leg, and is out of the hospital.

People who live in the area heard about the close call for police and told 19 News, “That’s just frightening. Guns are a serious issue that needs to be handled.”

Councilman Starr tells 19 News, “I’m just thankful that the officers that were in their cruiser were not hit with the bullets.”

Jeff Follmer, the President of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association says, “The city of Cleveland is very busy. Our officers are working tireless hours to keep the city safe. We are thankful no one got hurt last night.”

But, Councilman Starr worries the root of the problem may be people gathering in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store when all the restaurants and bars close for the night. He fears the large gatherings can become hot spots for violence.

Part of the the councilman’s plan moving forward is to “Circle back to make sure I speak to the owner to figure out what is happening at this establishment around this time.”

The councilman also plans to find out how many police reports have been filed in that area, and how many are related to violence.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Police Department to find out if they believe the police officers were targeted or if the shooting was random.

