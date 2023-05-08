2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities

Latest News

Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
19-year-old man found dead in front of Cleveland Heights home
FILE - The Olympic rings are reinstalled after being taken down for maintenance ahead of the...
US law passed to stop doping nets its 1st guilty plea
Police investigating robberies at 2 Akron dollar stores on Sunday