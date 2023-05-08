2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after being shot multiple times inside a vehicle in East Cleveland

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shotspotter program alerted East Cleveland police to shots fired in the 1700 block of Lakefront Ave. Sunday evening.

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard, when officers just before 7 p.m., they found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshots.

East Cleveland police officers rendered first aid until EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His name has not been released.

East Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

