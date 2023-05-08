Man, woman shot at Ashtabula store, police say they had ‘no connection to suspect’

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police now say the man and woman shot Friday, May 5 at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store did not know each other or the suspect.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said officers responded to the store in the 1100 block of Prospect Rd. shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, for a report of a man firing a gun in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said the man was still holding the semi-automatic handgun. Officers said he dropped the weapon when ordered and surrendered.

According to Chief Stell, the female victim, Rihana Gilbert, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim, Timothy Campbell, 33, was carrying a small child as he ran from the shooter. The shooter chased him to the rear of the store, where he was shot, said Chief Stell.

Campbell managed to flee the store and was located several blocks away. He was transported to the Ashtabula County Medical Center and then taken by medical helicopter to an undisclosed hospital.

Chief Stell said Campbell suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition. The child was not injured.

The suspect is currently locked up in the Ashtabula City Jail. His name his not being released at this time.

According to Chief Stell, he is facing multiple felony charges and there is no known motive.

