Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low level moisture in place this morning leading to widespread stratus clouds to start things off today. This should lift late this morning. High clouds this afternoon. We will go with a general mostly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range. Low pressure will track through the area tomorrow morning. Rain and storms with the system is forecast to arrive from west to east tonight. The rain could be heavy at times. We have rain in the forecast tomorrow. The highest risk of rain will be during the morning hours. Clouds, and a north wind, will keep things cool. Some may not get out of the 50s for temperatures in the afternoon. High pressure builds in by Wednesday and it’s back to sunshine.

