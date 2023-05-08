2 Strong 4 Bullies
Officer shot during struggle with armed man dies weeks later

Bobby Shisler, who was shot on the job in March, died Sunday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. (Source: KYW/DEPTFORD PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A police officer wounded during a struggle with an armed pedestrian earlier this year has died from his injuries, police said.

Deptford Township officer Robert Shisler, 27, died Sunday in the hospital where he had been treated since the March 10 incident, which also left the pedestrian dead, according to a statement from the Deptford police department. Shisler, a Deptford native, had served on the force for four years, and relatives have said his father and brother are also police officers.

Authorities have said Shisler tried to stop Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, of Deptford, as Negron walked on a roadway in Deptford, but Negron instead fled on foot. Shisler ran after him, and both men were shot in an ensuing struggle. Negron was pronounced dead at the scene, while Shisler suffered a leg wound.

Authorities have released few details about the shooting, including how it occurred or why Shisler attempted to stop Negron. The shooting is under investigation by the state Attorney General’s office, which probes any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in his or her official capacity.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

