Police: Akron shooting hospitalizes woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Friday night shooting in Akron sent one woman to the hospital, according to police officials.

Lt. Michael Miller said the May 5 shooting took place in the 1100 block of Ericsson Avenue at around 3:50 p.m.

Police found the 39-year-old woman with apparent gunshot wounds and EMS transported her to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller said officers developed information that led detectives to identify a person of interest, which they are currently attempting to locate.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

