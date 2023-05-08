2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus

Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.(Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The second inmate who escaped Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville was found on Monday morning on Longwood University’s campus.

Bruce Callahan escaped on April 30, nearly 24 hours after another inmate, Alder Marin-Sotelo, had escaped.

“The inmate was injured and in poor health when he walked onto Lancer Park property and pulled an outdoor fire alarm,” Longwood University said in a statement. “He surrendered to police and asked for medical assistance.”

The incident at Longwood happened just after 5:30 a.m.

The school says there was no indication that Callahan had previously been on Longwood property.

“With this arrest, both escaped inmates are back in law enforcement custody and this incident is now closed,” Longwood said in its statement.

Callahan, from North Carolina, had been convicted of multiple federal drug charges.

Marin-Sotelo was captured in Mexico on Thursday.

Officials believe both men manipulated the locking mechanism of a rear exit door to get out.

This comes months after meeting documents show conversations from the Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board to replace failing locks.

In a statement, Piedmont Regional Jail Authority Board said while the board has discussed door lock replacement in previous meetings, those discussions “pertained to interior doors in a different housing pod from which the inmates escaped. The replacement of these interior locks is part of the capital improvement plan for the jail.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities

Latest News

Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
Police: Cleveland EMS employee missing and endangered
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
LIVE: Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Elyria drug arrests
Elyria police arrest 7 suspects during drug bust
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs