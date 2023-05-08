Terry Francona: Tigers ‘are feeling pretty good about themselves’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Detroit Tigers arriving in town used to be good news for the Guardians.

Not anymore.

“They’re feeling pretty good about themselves,” manager Terry Francona said.

Detroit has won 6 of 10 and is 15-18 overall.

Haase gets it to drop and the Tigers are on the board in the fifth#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/GHdKkMU6xg — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 6, 2023

Cleveland is 16-18 and will start rookie Tanner Bibee in the series opener.

The Tigers are 2-1 vs Cleveland this season, including a doubleheader sweep in April, but 38-88 since 2015.

Francona also praised Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera as “one of the best righthand hitters I think baseball has ever seen.”

Cabrera is a career .311 hitter against Cleveland, with 50 HR and 175 RBI.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.