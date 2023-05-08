US Marshals: Man wanted for holding woman against her will, burning her with hot iron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday asked for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for felonious assault and kidnapping.

Marshals say Demelious Brown, 30, is wanted by the Bedford Heights Police Department for holding a woman against her will and burning her with a hot iron.

Marshals said Brown is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Officials said Brown is known to frequent the Cleveland and Beachwood areas.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

