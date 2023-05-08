US Marshals: Missing Ohio girl found in Mexico, fugitive arrested

BISBEE, Ariz. (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday announced authorities found the missing Ohio teenager, along with the 33-year-old fugitive believed to be with her, were both found in Mexico.

Marshals previously said Kaitlyn was reported missing to the Canton Police Department on April 11.

Marshals said police found Kaitlyn and Jonathan Jones, wanted for pandering obscene material and child endangerment, in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Police successfully recovered Kaitlyn and arrested Jones.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.