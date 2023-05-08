Victims in Bedford apartment double murder identified

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - New information has been released on the victims in the double murders at a Bedford apartment complex.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed an unknown suspect fatally shot 23-year-old Jermeer Banks, of Cleveland, and 29-year-old Paris Garrett, of Bedford.

Bedford police officials previously confirmed the May 6 shooting happened at around 2 a.m.

The shooting occurred at the Wolf’s Cove Apartments, located on Solon Road.

According to 911 audio obtained through a public records request with Chagrin Valley Dispatch, a building manager called police to report there was a body on the ground.

Bedford police are investigating after two people were killed at an apartment complex on Solon Road early Saturday morning. Here's part of the 911 call from the apartment manager, who told dispatchers he was not on site. Said he was told about it and called it in. pic.twitter.com/pLc1KEe2bE — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) May 7, 2023

Police found Banks dead at the scene and transported Garrett to South Pointe Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

19 News has reached out to the Bedford Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

