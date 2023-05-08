Victims in Bedford apartment double murder identified
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - New information has been released on the victims in the double murders at a Bedford apartment complex.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed an unknown suspect fatally shot 23-year-old Jermeer Banks, of Cleveland, and 29-year-old Paris Garrett, of Bedford.
Bedford police officials previously confirmed the May 6 shooting happened at around 2 a.m.
The shooting occurred at the Wolf’s Cove Apartments, located on Solon Road.
According to 911 audio obtained through a public records request with Chagrin Valley Dispatch, a building manager called police to report there was a body on the ground.
Police found Banks dead at the scene and transported Garrett to South Pointe Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
19 News has reached out to the Bedford Police Department for more information.
