Woman murders boyfriend an hour after officers were at apartment, Willoughby Police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police confirmed a woman was charged with murdering her boyfriend an hour after officers were at their apartment when the couple was arguing.

Officers first went to the Oakhill Apartments Building #1 for a disturbance call around 2 a.m. on May 5, according to Det. Lt. John Begovic.

Officers spoke with 32-year-old Ashley Deziree Doss and 30-year-old Deon’te Taylor, who said they were just arguing and wanted to stay in the apartment, Begovic stated.

Just over an hour later at 3:20 a.m., Lake County Central Dispatch got a 911 call from a woman who indicated her boyfriend had been shot and needed an ambulance, said Begovic.

Begovic said the call was transferred to Willoughby Police dispatch, and the woman then admitted she had shot her boyfriend.

First responders arrived to find Doss and her boyfriend unresponsive in the bedroom, according to Begovic.

Willoughby Fire and Rescue took Taylor to University Hospitals Lake West Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Begovic confirmed.

Officers took Doss to the Willoughby Police Department where she was interviewed by detectives, said Begovic.

Begovic said she was later charged with the following upon review of the city prosecutor:

murder

felonious assault

domestic violence

Doss faced a video arraignment by Willoughby Municipal Court on May 8, according to Begovic.

She is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail, Begovic stated.

Begovic said her next court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. on May 11 at Willoughby Municipal Court.

