13-year-old Cleveland girl missing since May 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 13-year-old Marlaina Hurd, who has been missing since May 6.

Hurd was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair with red highlights.

She was last seen in the 3000 block of West 104th Street wearing a black sweatshirt and black leggings, according to police.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Cleveland Police Det. Markey at 216-623-5118 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

Reference report #2023-128247 with your tips.

Marlaina Hurd (Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.