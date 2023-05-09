2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

13-year-old Cleveland girl missing since May 6

Marlaina Hurd
Marlaina Hurd(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 13-year-old Marlaina Hurd, who has been missing since May 6.

Hurd was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair with red highlights.

She was last seen in the 3000 block of West 104th Street wearing a black sweatshirt and black leggings, according to police.

If you see her or know where she may be, call Cleveland Police Det. Markey at 216-623-5118 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

Reference report #2023-128247 with your tips.

Marlaina Hurd
Marlaina Hurd(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Lachelle Jordan
Endangered Cleveland EMT missing 3 days
Jennine Wendorff
Missing 43-year-old Willoughby woman last seen May 6
Francona on Bieber
Francona on Bieber
Bullet found at North Ridgeville school