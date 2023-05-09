2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 men indicted on 116 counts for bringing contraband into multiple Ohio state prisons

By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects were indicted on 116 counts of felony charges in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas after police began investigating a drone located inside the perimeter fence of the Toledo Correctional Institution.

Officials say the 116 counts are conveyance-related charges that came about after the investigation began in May of 2021.

The investigation was done by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Office of Investigative Services and investigators from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Chief Inspector’s Office.

Three men, 33-year-old Robert A. Faulkner, 28-year-old Cory A. Sutphin and 33-year-old Charles Gibbs, were identified as suspects utilizing drones to convey illegal drugs and cellphones onto the grounds of the Toledo, Mansfield, Richland and Ross correctional institutions and the North Central Correctional Complex, officials say.

Troopers say a search warrant for Faulkner’s residence turned over a total of $319,820 worth of illegal drugs, weapons, cell phones and contraband was found.

Officials say Faulkner faces 60 felony counts and a maximum of 142 years in prison., Sutphin faces 26 felony counts and a maximum of 69 years in prison and Gibbs faces 30 felony counts and a maximum of 83.5 years in prison.

The indictment included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking and possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons under disability, troopers say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Three suspects were indicted on 116 counts of felony charges in the Franklin county Court of...
3 men indicted on 116 counts for bringing contraband into multiple Ohio state prisons
Caine Avenue fire
Victim found inside burning Cleveland home
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger
Cleveland police find woman ‘stuffed in tote’ at home on city’s West Side (graphic)
Meet Warren Morgan: New CEO announced for Cleveland Metropolitan School District