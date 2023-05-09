3 men indicted on 116 counts for bringing contraband into multiple Ohio state prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects were indicted on 116 counts of felony charges in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas after police began investigating a drone located inside the perimeter fence of the Toledo Correctional Institution.

Officials say the 116 counts are conveyance-related charges that came about after the investigation began in May of 2021.

The investigation was done by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Office of Investigative Services and investigators from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction’s Chief Inspector’s Office.

Three men, 33-year-old Robert A. Faulkner, 28-year-old Cory A. Sutphin and 33-year-old Charles Gibbs, were identified as suspects utilizing drones to convey illegal drugs and cellphones onto the grounds of the Toledo, Mansfield, Richland and Ross correctional institutions and the North Central Correctional Complex, officials say.

Troopers say a search warrant for Faulkner’s residence turned over a total of $319,820 worth of illegal drugs, weapons, cell phones and contraband was found.

Officials say Faulkner faces 60 felony counts and a maximum of 142 years in prison., Sutphin faces 26 felony counts and a maximum of 69 years in prison and Gibbs faces 30 felony counts and a maximum of 83.5 years in prison.

The indictment included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking and possession of cocaine and a fentanyl-related compound, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons under disability, troopers say.

