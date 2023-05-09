2 Strong 4 Bullies
54-year-old Ashtabula man charged with deadly shooting at auto parts store

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old Ashtabula man is now charged with three felony charges for shooting a man and woman at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Friday, May 5.

David Montalban is charged with aggravated murder, murder and attempted murder.

David Montalban
David Montalban((Source: Ashtabula police))

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said officers responded to the store in the 1100 block of Prospect Rd. shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, for a report of a man firing a gun in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said Montalban was still holding the semi-automatic handgun. Officers said he dropped the weapon when ordered and surrendered.

According to Chief Stell, the female victim, Rihana Gilbert, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashtabula woman who her daughter believes was in the wrong place at the wrong time, is shot and killed by a gunman

The male victim, Timothy Campbell, 33, was carrying a small child as he ran from the shooter. The shooter chased him to the rear of the store, where he was shot, said Chief Stell.

Campbell managed to flee the store and was located several blocks away. He was transported to the Ashtabula County Medical Center and then taken by medical helicopter to an undisclosed hospital.

Chief Stell said Campbell suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition. The child was not injured.

Montalban is currently locked up in the Ashtabula City Jail and is expected back in court on May 11.

According to Chief Stell, there is no motive and the victims did not know each other or Montalban.

