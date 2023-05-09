2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron firefighter injured after crews battle house fire Monday evening

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron firefighter was injured after crews battled a house fire on Monday evening, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at a house fire located on Lansing Road around 7:05 p.m.

Firefighters say that two adults were displaced and refused help from the American Red Cross.

The homeowners have family in the area, officials say.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, fire officials say.

There were no other injuries reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

