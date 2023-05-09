Arrested: Another tip leads to arrest of Cleveland area fugitive out of state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every week, Cleveland 19 partners with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County to feature fugitives on the run from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

In March, William Caldero was featured for failing to update his registry with the Sex Offender Registration Unit with the county and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2003, Caldero pleaded guilty to sexual battery which requires him to register his address and where he works.

Shortly after being featured, a tip came into Crime Stoppers and Caldero was arrested on April 21st by U.S. Marshals in Florida.

Caldero has been extradited back to Cuyahoga County to face charges.

Since starting the program with Crime Stoppers in November of 2022, the program has seen about a 38% capture rate of fugitives on the run.

