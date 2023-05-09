2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Arrested: Another tip leads to arrest of Cleveland area fugitive out of state

William Caldero was on the run for failing to update his status with the Cuyahoga County Sex...
William Caldero was on the run for failing to update his status with the Cuyahoga County Sex Offender Registry Unit, and was arrested in Florida on April 21 because of a tip to Crime Stoppers.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every week, Cleveland 19 partners with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County to feature fugitives on the run from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

In March, William Caldero was featured for failing to update his registry with the Sex Offender Registration Unit with the county and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In 2003, Caldero pleaded guilty to sexual battery which requires him to register his address and where he works.

Shortly after being featured, a tip came into Crime Stoppers and Caldero was arrested on April 21st by U.S. Marshals in Florida.

Caldero has been extradited back to Cuyahoga County to face charges.

Since starting the program with Crime Stoppers in November of 2022, the program has seen about a 38% capture rate of fugitives on the run.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

David Montalban
54-year-old Ashtabula man charged with deadly shooting at auto parts store
Brook Park police chase
Brook Park police chase ends in crash
On April 25th, four suspects broke into D & D Precision, a gun store, and took 9 firearms. The...
ATF offering $10K reward for Cleveland area gun store burglary
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) announced Tuesday morning that Dr. Warren G....
New CEO announced for Cleveland Metropolitan School District