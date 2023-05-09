ATF offering $10K reward for Cleveland area gun store burglary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who broke into, and robbed D & D Precision in Canal Fulton in April.

According to the ATF, on April 25th at 4:00 a.m., four suspects used a stolen car to ram the building, steal nine firearms, then took off in another vehicle.

Pictures of the suspects show they wore nondescript, plain white masks.

The ATF did not specify which kinds of firearms were taken in the burglary.

On April 25th, four suspects broke into D & D Precision, a gun store, and took 9 firearms. The ATF is now offering a $10,000 reward. (Source: ATF)

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

