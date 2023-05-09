2 Strong 4 Bullies
Board of Education, mayor announce new CMSD CEO

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and the members of the Cleveland Board of Education for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) will announce the district’s new CEO Tuesday morning.

Current CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced in September 2022 he would step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Gordon was named CEO of the district in June 2011.

During his time as CEO, Gordon passed three school levies and a bond issue to improve schools and get the district out of debt.

Some of that money went to new school facilities, modernizing buses, upgrading technology, including student’s internet connectivity, and improving school safety.

“Eric is a true leader who puts the needs of students and families first,” said Mayor Bibb. “He has had a tremendous impact on Cleveland’s young scholars and future leaders, and there is no doubt he will continue to guide and inspire those around him. We wish Eric all the best in his next chapter.”

According to the Board of Education, over 5,000 members of the CMSD community participated in meetings, surveys and focus groups to help in the search for the new CEO.

