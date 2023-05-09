Brook Park police chase ends in crash
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A chase involving Brook Park police early Tuesday ends in a crash on Cleveland’s West Side.
The chase ended when the driver of the truck crashed into a fire hydrant at W. 30th and Trowbridge Avenue.
After the crash, the drier fled on foot and remains on the loose.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
19 News has reached out to Brook Park police for additional information.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.