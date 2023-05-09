2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brook Park police chase ends in crash

Brook Park police chase
Brook Park police chase((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A chase involving Brook Park police early Tuesday ends in a crash on Cleveland’s West Side.

The chase ended when the driver of the truck crashed into a fire hydrant at W. 30th and Trowbridge Avenue.

After the crash, the drier fled on foot and remains on the loose.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

19 News has reached out to Brook Park police for additional information.

