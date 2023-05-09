Brook Park police chase ends in crash

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A chase involving Brook Park police early Tuesday ends in a crash on Cleveland’s West Side.

The chase ended when the driver of the truck crashed into a fire hydrant at W. 30th and Trowbridge Avenue.

A Brook Park Police Chase ends in a truck hitting a fire hydrant and coming to a stop on Trowbridge Avenue at W30th. The occupant fled and is believed to be still at large. AIU has been requested. pic.twitter.com/vmYwVK70V9 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 9, 2023

After the crash, the drier fled on foot and remains on the loose.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

19 News has reached out to Brook Park police for additional information.

