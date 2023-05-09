Bullet found at North Ridgeville school

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville school officials and police are investigating after a student brought a single bullet to the Academic Center Tuesday.

According to school officials, as soon as the bullet was brought to their attention, police officers were called to the building.

Officers and school officials conducted a thorough search and according to school officials, no other bullets or weapon was found.

Officials added no threats were made.

Below is a statement from North Ridgeville Schools:

“The district takes all concerns seriously as the safety of our students is always of paramount importance. We continue to encourage our students to bring anything that could be a concern to the attention of our administration.”

The Academic Center is located in the 34000 block of Bainbridge Rd. and houses students in grades third through eighth.

