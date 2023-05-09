Cavs star Evan Mobley named first-team NBA all-defense

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley has arrived, after just 2 NBA seasons.

The 21-year-old forward was named first-team all-defense Tuesday, joining Alex Caruso (Chicago), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) and Brook Lopez (Milwaukee) on the first team.

A first- or second-year player hadn’t made first-team all-defense since Don Buse did it for Indiana in 1976-77.

Mobley averaged 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per game and helped the Cavs to a 51-win regular season.

Evan Mobley was flying around last night on defense. All of these shot alterations happened over three minutes. pic.twitter.com/IrzOWjsE32 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 11, 2023

Mobley got 49 first-team votes at forward and 34 second-team votes for a total of 132 points.

He had a season-high 8 blocks at Detroit in November, becoming only the 3rd Cavalier to block 8 shots in a single game.

This is his first all-defensive nod.

Mobley is under team control for 2 more seasons at $8.8 and $11.4 million, respectively; then he will be a restricted free agent.

youngest players ever to make all defense:



- dejounte murray, 21 (2018 2nd team)

- kobe bryant, 21 (2000 1st team)

- EVAN MOBLEY, 21 (2023 1st team) pic.twitter.com/ngT9k1AWXZ — mika 🏳️‍⚧️ (@reddlikeroses) May 9, 2023

Jarrett Allen was the only other Cleveland player represented; he got 3 second-team votes at center.

Cleveland ranked 1st in the league in defensive rating and held opponents under 100 points 24 times, the most in the league.

A panel of 100 NBA broadcasters and writers votes on the postseason awards.

