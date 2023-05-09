2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs star Evan Mobley named first-team NBA all-defense

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan...
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley has arrived, after just 2 NBA seasons.

The 21-year-old forward was named first-team all-defense Tuesday, joining Alex Caruso (Chicago), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) and Brook Lopez (Milwaukee) on the first team.

A first- or second-year player hadn’t made first-team all-defense since Don Buse did it for Indiana in 1976-77.

Mobley averaged 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per game and helped the Cavs to a 51-win regular season.

Mobley got 49 first-team votes at forward and 34 second-team votes for a total of 132 points.

He had a season-high 8 blocks at Detroit in November, becoming only the 3rd Cavalier to block 8 shots in a single game.

This is his first all-defensive nod.

Mobley is under team control for 2 more seasons at $8.8 and $11.4 million, respectively; then he will be a restricted free agent.

Jarrett Allen was the only other Cleveland player represented; he got 3 second-team votes at center.

Cleveland ranked 1st in the league in defensive rating and held opponents under 100 points 24 times, the most in the league.

A panel of 100 NBA broadcasters and writers votes on the postseason awards.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

