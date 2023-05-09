City of Avon remembers military heroes with special display

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Detroit Road in Avon has received a makeover as local heroes are honored with a special tribute.

“Today, we’re putting up our Hometown Hero banners to actually celebrate all our heroes that served our great country,” Mark Rofe, of the Avon City Streets Department, told 19 News Tuesday.

The first one to fly after rolling out of Jet Printing this morning was James I. Barton, who served in World War II.

His banner, along with the others, will fly from now until November, a tribute to our veterans, a program for families to honor military members by filling out a form and paying $175.

“It’s nice to see the families coming in with [pictures of] their loved ones who served and honor them in a very special way,” said Cory Shawvey, owner of Jet Printing.

The banners eventually go back to family members when the city takes them down as a permanent reminder of their loved one’s service.

“Today’s very special,” said Rofe, part of a four-person crew who spent about four hours hanging the new banners. “It’s a great honor to display these signs for all our veterans. It’s definitely an honor.”

