Cleveland firefighters battling house fire in Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are battling a house fire at West 98th Street and South Marginal Drive early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, police say.

Working House Fire W98th at Marginal. The scanner reports the house was vacant. No injuries it looks like the house is a loss. pic.twitter.com/UrM2guCVyJ — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 9, 2023

Cleveland EMS confirmed response to the fire but no transports.

Cleveland police confirmed police units and the fire department are still on scene as of 4:15 a.m..

