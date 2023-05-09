Cleveland firefighters battling house fire in Cudell neighborhood
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters are battling a house fire at West 98th Street and South Marginal Drive early Tuesday morning.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, police say.
Cleveland EMS confirmed response to the fire but no transports.
Cleveland police confirmed police units and the fire department are still on scene as of 4:15 a.m..
This is a developing story. Return to 119 news for updates.
