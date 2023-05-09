2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police find woman ‘stuffed in tote’ at home on city’s West Side (graphic)

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood, Cleveland police said a woman was found “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote.”

The woman, who police said was also stabbed and beaten, is now being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. Her name is not being released.

The suspect, Dalontay Edmond-Geiger, was taken into custody at the scene and is charged with several felonies; including, attempted murder.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

According to the police report, officers were first alerted to the crime scene at the home in the 3100 block of W. 97th Street around 3:30 p.m. on May 2.

A frantic woman called 911 from a nearby corner store and said a woman was tied up in the basement.

Officers went to the home and, according to the police report, after about a 30 minute delay, Edmond-Geiger let officers search the basement, where nothing but an air mattress was found.

While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the city's West Boulevard neighborhood, Cleveland police said a woman was found "stuffed and folded into a small, black tote."(Source: WOIO)

Later that same evening, officers asked another woman known to frequent the area if she knew anything about the house.

According to the report, she also told officers a woman was brutally attacked inside the home and Edmond-Geiger actually showed her pictures of the assault.

Just after midnight on May 3, officers returned to the home.

According to the police report, while in the living room, an officer heard moaning, but every time moaning was heard, Edmond-Geiger allegedly turned up the volume on the radio on his phone.

Officers were able to track the moaning to the front porch and after being questioned several times, Edmond-Geiger allegedly admitted there was someone on the porch and stuffed inside the tote, according to the police report.

Edmond-Geiger is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled back in Cleveland Municipal Court on May 18.

