Cleveland police, FirstEnergy respond to car accident into pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A live wire is down after a car accident at East 58th Street and Superior Avenue sent two to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Cleveland EMS say they transported a 21-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The other person in the car was in stable condition, EMS say.

Cleveland police say they are investigating.

