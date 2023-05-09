2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police, FirstEnergy respond to car accident into pole

Police are investigating an accident at West 98th Street and Superior Avenue that sent two to...
Police are investigating an accident at West 98th Street and Superior Avenue that sent two to the hospital(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A live wire is down after a car accident at East 58th Street and Superior Avenue sent two to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Cleveland EMS say they transported a 21-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

The other person in the car was in stable condition, EMS say.

Cleveland police say they are investigating.

This is a developing story. return to 19 News for updates.

