Cleveland police, FirstEnergy respond to car accident into pole
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A live wire is down after a car accident at East 58th Street and Superior Avenue sent two to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
Cleveland EMS say they transported a 21-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.
The other person in the car was in stable condition, EMS say.
Cleveland police say they are investigating.
This is a developing story. return to 19 News for updates.
