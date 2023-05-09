Endangered Cleveland EMT missing 3 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a woman they say was last seen May 6, three days ago.

Lachelle Jordan is a Cleveland EMT and is believed to be endangered, according to police.

Police say Jordan was last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt with ECFD on the back and the department’s logo on the front, along with green and white tie-dye pants and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Jordan is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

A family member of Jordan’s confirmed she is expected to testify in a rape case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett, indicted in 2022 on two counts of rape and one count of abduction.

Cleveland Municipal Court records indicate Stennett was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued for violation of a protection order while committing a felony, a third-degree felony, and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

Barrett said someone had been stalking and threatening Jordan at work and it got so bad that her supervisor took her out of the field.

Cleveland police said there is no information connecting Stennett to the missing persons case at this time.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley released the following statement regarding Jordan’s disappearance:

“Our focus right now is on finding the victim and returning her safely home. This case was scheduled for a final pretrial today, no trial date has been set. All further questions will have to be directed to the Cleveland Division of Police.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.