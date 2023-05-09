Improved broadband access could be coming to Cleveland at $18/month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An estimated 1/3 of the City of Cleveland does not have access to broadband internet, it’s something that Cleveland based DigitalC is hoping to end, as they are proposing a $40M overhaul of the city’s internet infrastructure.

DigitalC’s plan, which would take place in multiple stages over 18 months, has been approved by the Mayor and now heads to City Council for a final decision. If approved, equipment would be built and placed on top of buildings in underserved areas that could bring an estimated 29,000 homes into broadband access.

The money for the project comes from $20M in city AARPA funds, and a $20M philanthropic commitment from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and the David and Inez Myers Foundation. The plan would be done in three, six-month phases starting with the East Side, West Side and then the rest of the city.

The broadband internet, estimated to be around 100mpbs, would also be offered at $18/month, something DigitalC CEO Joshua Edmonds believes will help bring Cleveland’s internet access in-line with the 21′st century while not price gouging.

“We’re not one of those companies that will sign you at one rate and then six months later triple it,” Edmonds said, “There’s something to having a service every Clevelander can enroll into and that’s exactly what we’re proposing with this proposal.”

DigitalC is hoping City Council will vote on the proposal before the June recess. If that happens, work would begin immediately.

More information on DigitalC can be found at the link here.

