Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff's office says

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man dressed up in a beer costume was arrested in Kansas after a routine traffic stop.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible drunken driver Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post a deputy was able to find the suspected driver on Interstate 35 and pulled him over.

When the driver stepped out for a sobriety test, he was wearing a Bud Light costume.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

