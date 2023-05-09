Man wearing wig, mask robs Garfield Heights bank

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and FBI agents are asking for help locating the suspect who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the suspect walked into the Emerald Credit Union in the 13200 block of Granger Rd. around 1 p.m. Monday wearing a dark curly wig, dark sunglasses and a covid mask.

Garfield Heights bank robber ((Source: FBI))

After sitting in the lobby waiting for customers to leave, he approached a teller and handed over a demand note, said the FBI.

After getting an unknown amount of cash, he left through the front door and ran south.

The FBI said the bank robber was then seen getting into the passenger side of a mid-90′s unplated Nissan Pathfinder SUV on E. 134th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.

