Massive pothole on the Shoreway causes crash in Cleveland

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive pothole on Route 2 caused a crash with two cars early Tuesday morning.

Dean Karadimas, one of the drivers who has thousands of dollars worth of damage on his car now, said the potholes on the Shoreway are dangerous.

Moments before he hit the pothole, another driver hit it and totaled their car.

“I came up to what I saw looked like a crater,” Karadimas said. “I also saw a vehicle that was spun around, there was a wheel in the middle of the road and the airbags had gone off.”

The City of Cleveland had crews out Tuesday morning patching potholes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the Shoreway.

Karadimas hopes the city stays on top of this so no one else has to go through the same scary ordeal.

“With the speed limit of the Shoreway, people are slowing down, trucks are slowing down,” Karadimas said. “It’s just made a complete mess of these roads.”

If a city pothole causes damage to your vehicle, you can file a complaint and potentially be reimbursed for damages.

