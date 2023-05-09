2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 43-year-old Willoughby woman last seen May 6

Jennine Wendorff
Jennine Wendorff(Willoughby Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) -Willoughby Police asked the community to help find 43-year-old Jennine Wendorff, who has not been able to be found since May 6.

She was last seen in the area of Lowe’s at 36300 Euclid Ave. around 2 a.m. on that date wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray stretch pants, and white canvas tennis shoes, according to police.

Police said they want to find her for a welfare check.

If you see Wendorff or know where she may be, call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

Jennine Wendorff
Jennine Wendorff(John Begovic | Willoughby Police)

