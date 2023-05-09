2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine and gradual warming the next few days

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large area of high pressure is building into the Great Lakes Region. A north wind today will keep things rather cool closer to Lake Erie. A good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s along the immediate lakeshore to near 70 degrees father inland. The wind turns light this evening. This will allow temperatures to fall well into the 40s and even some pockets of 30s by early tomorrow morning. The air mass gradually warms tomorrow and Thursday. Temperatures will be nearing 80 degrees by the time we get to Thursday afternoon.

