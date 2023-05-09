2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy’: says Ohio Attorney General

Rainbow Fentanyl
Rainbow Fentanyl((Source: Ohio Attorney General))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time, rainbow Fentanyl pills were found in Ohio, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“These particular pills originated in Mexico but were intercepted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office before they could be distributed,” Yost said. “A special thanks to Sheriff Baldwin’s Special Investigations Unit – keep up the good work.”

According to Yost, the deadly colorful pills designed to resemble candy that drug traffickers are using to drive addiction among young people.

“Do not be fooled by appearances – rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy,” Yost said. “The bottom line is this: If you’re taking a pill that wasn’t prescribed by your doctor, you can’t be certain of what you are consuming.”

A total of 1,025 rainbow Fentanyl pills were seized by Franklin County Sheriff deputies as part of a drug trafficking investigation recently.

The deadly pills have also been showing up in many states throughout the country, said Yost.

In 2022, BCI’s lab identified fentanyl in 9,151 items submitted by law enforcement, making up 22.1% of all drug analyses.

Already in 2023, BCI’s lab has processed 2,306 items containing fentanyl.

